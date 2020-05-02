Ureido Methacrylate Market In Terms Of Volume And Value 2018-2026

Global Ureido Methacrylate Market: Overview

Ureido methacrylate is a 25% solution in methyl methacrylate (UMA 25%). Its molecular formula is C 9 H 14 N 2 O 3 . In order to prevent polymerization, ureido methacrylate 25% in methyl methacrylate (UMA 25%) needs to be always stored under air and never under inert gases. Presence of oxygen is required for the stabilizer to function effectively. Ureido methacrylate 25% in methyl methacrylate (UMA 25%) needs to contain a stabilizer. Also, the storage temperature must not exceed 35°C or drop below 10°C in order to avoid precipitation. Under these conditions, storage stability of one year can be expected on delivery. In order to minimize the possibility of over storage, the storage procedure should strictly follow the “first-in-first-out” principle. For extended storage periods of over four weeks, it is advisable to replenish the dissolved oxygen content. Ureido methacrylate 25% in methyl methacrylate (UMA 25%) can be used to impart properties such as crosslinking, adhesion, and rheology modification to polymers.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Ureido Methacrylate Market: Key Segments

Factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive is propelling the ureido methacrylate market. In addition, rising demand from light guide panels and screens is augmenting the ureido methacrylate market. On the other hand, factors such as less availability and complex methods of manufacture of ureido methacrylate are hampering the ureido methacrylate market. In terms of application, the ureido methacrylate market has been segmented into surface coatings, impact modifiers, emulsion polymers, and mineral-based sheets of higher methacrylate, polyester modifiers, and others.

Global Ureido Methacrylate Market: Drivers & Restrains

Based on end-use industry, the ureido methacrylate market has been divided into automotive, electronics, construction, advertising, and others. Based on geography, the ureido methacrylate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global ureido methacrylate market, in terms of volume, due to expanding building & construction industry led by rapid industrialization and urbanization. Asia Pacific is followed by North America, owing to presence of well-established companies in the region. The top five countries producing ureido methacrylate are the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Ureido Methacrylate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ureido methacrylate market are CHIMEI, Styrolution, LG Chemical, Trinseo, SABIC, Samsung SDI Chemical, Toray, Formosa, JSR, KKPC, UMG ABS, CNPC, Dagu Chemical, Gaoqiao, Huajin Chemical, and Lejin Chemical.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets