“Anion-exchange Resins Industry Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2025 with Industry Players- Purolite Corporation (U.S.) Lanxess AG (Germany) The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Thermax Ltd. (India) Ion Exchange Ltd. (India) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia) BASF SE (Germany) Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.) Novasep Holding SAS (France) “

May 3, 2020
2 Min Read
Global Market Analysis 2019 - 2025
Press Release

This report focuses on Anion-exchange Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anion-exchange Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Major market players in Anion-exchange Resins Industry are:
*Purolite Corporation (U.S.)
*Lanxess AG (Germany)
*The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
*Thermax Ltd. (India)
*Ion Exchange Ltd. (India)
*Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
*ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia)
*BASF SE (Germany)
*Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.)
*Novasep Holding SAS (France)

Anion-exchange Resins Industry Segmentation, By Product Type
*Acid Resin
*Alkali Resin

Anion-exchange Resins Industry Segmentation, By Application
*Pharmaceutical Industries
*Chemical Industries
*Food and Beverages industries
*Others

By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Table Of Contents (Major Points)
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix

