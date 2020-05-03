Automotive Filter Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Automotive Filter Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Filter Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Automotive Filter Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Automotive Filter Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automotive Filter Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.23% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The global automotive filter market consists of few medium and large companies. Entry in automotive filter market is not limited as there is no domination of business & the market has huge scope & opportunity for the new players to join in. Though, setting up of the manufacturing units for the automotive filters requires huge capital & resource, which is not realistic for most small & medium sized companies. Continuously increasing private equity investment and M&A of companies in the automotive sector has greatly influenced the automotive filter market. Significant growth in the automotive sector coupled with the economic reforms in the major developing countries has bolstered the growth of this market. The expansion of the automotive filter market can also be observed as an outcome to the rapidly growing automotive industry, constant expansion of vehicle fleet size, growth in two-wheeler and passenger car sales as well as rise in purchasing power of consumers. Asia Pacific and Europe are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to global automotive filter manufacturers because of the growth in the automotive sector and increasing demand for environment friendly cars

Emission standards are a set of quantitative limits on the permissible amount of air pollutants that may be released from vehicles over a limited time frame. They are generally designed to achieve air quality standards and to protect human health. Growing environmental concerns due to emission of harmful gases such as CO2 etc. has resulted in stricter air emission norms around the globe. For instance, European Union Regulation No 443/2009 does set an average carbon di oxide emissions target for the new passenger cars of 130 grams every kilometer. The target is steadily being phased in between 2012 & 2015. Target of 95 grams/Kilometer will become applicable from 2021. MAHLE GmbH focuses on ensuring the high quality of its products. To ensure the same, MAHLE maintains 15 Research and Development centers across the world. Toward this end, MAHLE GmbH is methodically applying a dual strategy for its research and development activities. On the one hand, the company is working extensively on further optimization of the combustion engine and on the other hand, it is focusing more and more on the progress of alternative drive concept, like battery-based e-mobility. MAHLE GmbH has been laying special emphasis on environment safety from the late nineties. The company trusts that by producing technologically advanced product, company can reduce global fuel emission and consumption, thereby improving efficiency.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Automotive Filter market encompasses market segments based on product type, type and application and country.

Automotive Filter Market, By Filter Type (OE):

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Coolant Filter

Brake Dust Filter

Oil Separator

Transmission Oil Filter

Steering Filter

Automotive Filter Market, By ICE Vehicle Type (OE)

Passenger car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Fuel Filter Market, By Fuel Type (OE)

Gasoline

Diesel

Air Filter Market, By Media Types (OE)

Cellulose

Synthetic

Cabin Filter Market, By Material (OE)

Particle

Activated Carbon

Electrostatic

Automotive Filter Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filter Type (OE)

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Brake Dust Filter

Transmission Oil filter

Dryer Cartridges for Batteries

EMI/EMC Filter

Cooling Air Particle Filter

Automotive Filter Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By country/region, the global Automotive Filter Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Acdelco

Adr Group

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Apc Filtration

Dale Filter Systems

Denso

Donaldson

Fildex Filters

Filtran LLC

Hengst

K&N Engineering

Lucas Tvs

Mahle

Mann+Hummel

Robert Bosch

Sogefi

Toyota Boshoku

Valeo

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive Filter related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

