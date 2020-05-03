Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Bariatric Surgery Devices market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Bariatric Surgery Devices over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Bariatric Surgery Devices is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Bariatric Surgery Devices is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Bariatric surgery is the set of procedures which are performed to reduce the obesity of people. According to the WHO, people whose BMI is over 25 are overweight and BMI over 30 is suffering from obesity. Several kinds of products can be used in bariatric surgeries for example, gastric balloon, staplers, gastric band etc.

The global Bariatric Surgery Devices market is primarily driven by the increasing number of obese people across worldwide. According to the WHO, the percentage of obesity almost tripled since 1980- around 2 Billion of adults were found overweight and around 700 Million people were found obese in 2016. Most surprising fact is that around 40 Million of children (less than 5 years of old) were documented obese in 2016. In addition, emerging disposable income would also drive the growth of the global bariatric surgery devices market in future.

On the contrary, the growth of the global bariatric surgery devices market may be hampered by the higher procedure cost in developed countries. For instance, the average procedure cost of bariatric surgery is found US$ 14,000 in the USA. In addition, longer waiting times, and product recalls would likely to restrict the expansion of the global bariatric surgery devices market during the forecast period.

Mergers and acquisitions/joint ventures among key market players, technological advancements will open up the global bariatric surgery devices market to grow over the forecast period. For example, growing trend of robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgery will provide the global bariatric surgery devices market to grow in the upcoming future. Furthermore, emerging trend of medical tourism is another factor which gives the global bariatric surgery devices market a momentum to grow in future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global bariatric surgery devices market encompasses market segments based on device, end user and geography. On the basis of device, the sub-market is segmented balloon, gastric band, staplers and others. Based on end user, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segregated into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. By Geography, the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, ReShape Lifesciences, Aspire Lifesciences, EnteroMedics Inc., Mediflex and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Bariatric Surgery Devices related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

