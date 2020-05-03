Global and Chinese Polyalumnium Chloride Market Emerging Trends and Technology 2019 to 2025

The Polyalumnium Chloride Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Kemira, Feralco Group, Holland Company, GEO, Pacific, Taki, Ixom Watercare, Central Glass Co. Ltd.,, CCM, Aditya Birla, China Tianze, Tenor Chemical, Social Welfare, Zhongke, Liyuan, Mingyuan, Golden Age Net, Others.

Polyalumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Polyalumnium chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

As an important water treatment product, polyalumnium chloride is widely used in industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, paper making and others. polyalumnium chloride is can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC powder and PAC liquid. Industrial water treatment and municipal water treatment are the major applications of polyalumnium chloride, taking 38.01% and 46.37% of the world polyalumnium chloride consumption in 2015.

This report segments the Global Polyalumnium Chloride Market on the basis of Types are:

PAC Liquid

PAC Powder

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Polyalumnium Chloride Market is Segmented into:

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Paper Making

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Polyalumnium Chloride Market in the near future, states the research report.

