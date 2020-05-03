This report focuses on Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Major market players in Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry are:

*Arcsoft (U.S.)

*Digimarc Corporation (U.S.)

*Google (U.S.)

*Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

*Nuance communications (U.S.)

*ACRCloud (China)

*Audible Magic Corporation (U.S.)

*Civolution (U.S.)

*Enswers (South Korea)

*Gracenote (U.S.)

*Mufin GmBH (Germany)

*Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)

*Vobile (U.S.)

*Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

*Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

*Clarifai (U.S.)

*DataScouting (Greece)

*iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

*Viscovery Pte Ltd (Taiwan)

*VoiceBase (U.S.)

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry Segmentation, By Product Type

*Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

*Digital audio

*Video & image watermarking

*Optical character recognition

*Speech recognition

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry Segmentation, By Application

*Media & entertainment

*Consumer electronics

*E-commerce

*Education

*Automotive

*IT & telecommunication

*Healthcare

*Defense & public safety

*Avionics

*Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

