“Global Power Semiconductor Industry Insights 2019 | ABB Broadcom limited Fairchild Semiconductor Fuji Electric Hitachi Infineon Mitsubishi Electric NXP semiconductor Qualcomm Renesas Electronics Semikron ST Microelectronics Texas instruments Toshiba “

This report focuses on Power Semiconductor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Semiconductor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Major market players in Power Semiconductor Industry are:
*ABB
*Broadcom limited
*Fairchild Semiconductor
*Fuji Electric
*Hitachi
*Infineon
*Mitsubishi Electric
*NXP semiconductor
*Qualcomm
*Renesas Electronics
*Semikron
*ST Microelectronics
*Texas instruments
*Toshiba
Power Semiconductor Industry Segmentation, By Product Type
*Thyristor/Diode
*MOSFET
*IGBT
*SiC
*GaN
*Others
Power Semiconductor Industry Segmentation, By Application
*Tele/Data Communication
*Computer Systems
*Industrial
*Office Equipment
*Transportation
*Medical
*Energy & Power
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Table Of Contents (Major Points)
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix
