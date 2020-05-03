Plasma Fractionation Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2019 – 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Plasma Fractionation market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Plasma Fractionation market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Plasma Fractionation market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Plasma Fractionation market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Plasma Fractionation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Plasma fractionation is the process which separates of blood components from blood plasma. Million of liters of plasma (raw materials) is required annually to produce plasma derived products. Some of the plasma is obtained by separating plasma from red blood cells after whole blood donation, for example at a blood donation camp. This plasma is known as “recovered plasma” because the target of the blood donation camps is to get red cells, platelets and plasma (by products). Another type of plasma is known as source plasma which is achieved from specialized plasma donation center through plasmapheresis instrument (which obtains the whole blood from the donor, keep the plasma and return the red cells to the donors).

The global Plasma Fractionation market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing use of immunoglobulins in therapeutic areas, growing new cases of complicated disease, and growth of plasma collection. Increasing prevalence of complicated diseases such as pancreatic cancer, hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease etc. primarily would likely to drive the global plasma fractionation market. Pancreatic cancer is recognized as the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2010, the rate of death from pancreatic cancer in the U.S. was around 40,000 which would likely to increase to 60,000 in 2020. Plasma profiling is one of the effective diagnosis method for pancreatic cancer. Plasma proteins are also significant biomarkers for studying breast cancer.

On the other hand, pricing pressure and stringent regulatory condition may hamper the growth of the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. Currently major companies express their concerns about the growing pricing pressure in Europe and North America. Higher price is due to the increasing raw material cost, cost of products and inventory used for production of plasma derived proteins. According to the annual report of China Biologic, the cost of raw material is about to 80% of the total inventory cost. Increasing R&D investment and strategic alliance by the major companies would provide the global Plasma Fractionation market an opportunity to grow during the forecast period. CSL Limited, one of the reputed companies in the global plasma fractionation market increased the research and development by 5% in 2017 compared to the R&D investment in 2016 and Octaphamra AG, Germany based company increased R&D investment by 23% in 2017 as compared to R&D investment in 2016.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Plasma Fractionation Market encompasses market segments based on product type, end-user and geography. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets is segmented into Polyvalent IVIG, Polyvalent IVIG/SCIG, Factor VIII, Factor IX, PCC, Fibrinogen Conc., Factor XIII, VWF, Albumin, Fresh Frozen Plasma and Others. In terms of application, the global Plasma Fractionation market is divided into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care and others. By end user, the global Plasma Fractionation market is categorized into hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, clinical research laboratories and others. By Geography, the global Plasma Fractionation market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Baxter, Octapharma, Kedrion S.p.A, Biotest AG, Albumedix, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc, The LFB Group, etc. among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Plasma Fractionation market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

