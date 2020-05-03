Robotic Surgery Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2019-2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Robotic Surgery market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Robotic Surgery market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Robotic Surgery market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Robotic Surgery market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Robotic Surgery market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Robotic surgery is one types of minimally invasive surgeries which is performed to overcome pre-existing problems during complicated surgeries. It has integrated the advanced computer technology and experience of surgeons and provides the surgeons greater precision and flexibility.

The global Robotic Surgery market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries across worldwide. According to a study published in Yonsei Medical Journal, published in 2018, more than 10,000 robotic surgeries (da Vinci robotic procedure) were performed in a single health institute in South Korea between the period July 2005 and December 2013. One of the spokespersons from the Intuitive Surgical, Inc. informed that the number of da Vinci procedures per year reached to 877,000 in 2017 from 136,000 in 2008.

On the contrary, the growth of the global Robotic Surgery market may be hampered by less awareness about the true cost of robotic surgery across worldwide. One of the renowned health economists from the University of California, confirmed that most clinicians and administrators do not have idea about the true cost of the robotic surgeries and the cost which was previously estimated is not accurate. Other barrier for the growth of the global Robotic Surgery market is technical difficulty during surgery.

Mergers and acquisitions/joint ventures among key market players, technological advancements etc. will open up the global Robotic Surgery market to grow over the forecast period. For example, Medtronic acquired Mazor Robotics and its proprietary robotic guidance system for spine surgery in 2018. The US$ 1.6 Bn deal was made in order to advance the spine surgery with the guidance of robotic system, confirmed by the VP of the Restorative Therapies Group, Medtronic. Furthermore, Intuitive Surgical acquired the robotic endoscopy business of Schölly Fiberoptic in 2019 whereas the acquisition is expected to provide Intuitive Surgery high quality maintenance and repair business of robotic endoscope products in upcoming future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Robotic Surgery market encompasses market segments based on practice area, organ, end user and geography. On the basis of practice area, the sub-market is segmented gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, ENT, Neurology, and other . Based on organ, the global Robotic Surgery market is categorized into thyroid, prostate, stomach, colorectal, kidney/uterus, head and neck, thoracic, others. In terms of end user, the global Robotic Surgery market has been segregated into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. By Geography, the global Robotic Surgery market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Zimmer Biotech, Auris Surgical Robotics, Renishaw, Curexo Technology, Transenterix, Medrobotics, and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as robotic surgery related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

