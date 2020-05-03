Saudi Arabia Cool Roofs Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2026

A building’s roof offers shelter from nature’s element. Numerous roofing raw materials are incorporated in all types of building including, modified bitumen, various type of asphalt metal and several types of tiles. Rooftop surfaces are a key source of excessive heat and UV rays. The use of cool roofing systems is the foremost effective way to overcome roof heating issues. Cool roofs are premeditated to reflect sunrays and absorb minimum heat than normal or standard roofs.

Significant growth in the middle east construction vertical and growing focus on green building construction are predicted to lead the demand for cool roofs construction and, in therefore, boost the market growth over the upcoming period.

Growth in the construction industry on account of rapid urbanization, removal of trade barriers for foreign investments, and increasing spending by the global construction companies in potential markets are various factors that are expected to drive the demand for new roofing systems such as cool roofing products across the world over the upcoming period. Recent expansion in the construction and infrastructure sector in developing economies, such as Saudi Arabia, is anticipated to strengthen the new product demand. Moreover, the international refugee catastrophe and constraint for infrastructure development in developing econimies are predicted to fuel the necessity for the product launch globally over the upcoming period.

Saudi Arabia is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rising importance of corporations and proprietors to invest in cool roofs built from durable and cool roofing materials, which holds resistance to damage caused by lifts due to high winds, hailstorms, and acquaintance to solar emissions. Cool roofing assists obviate further future occurrences of heat island impacts. Cool roofing is a developing technology which is being used to regulate the temperature of constructed buildings. It further prevents the absorption of sunrays by reflecting heat and emitting the Ultraviolet radiations back to the atmosphere, therefore upholding the indoor ambiance temperature.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Owens Corning; GAF; CertainTeed Corporation; Tamko Building Products, Inc.; IKO Industries Ltd.; ATAS International Inc.; and Henry among others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is Saudi Arabia Cool Roofs market growing? What will be the Saudi Arabia Cool Roofs market forecast?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- Saudi Arabia Cool Roofs market outlook, application areas and how they are poised to grow?

4- Saudi Arabia Cool Roofs market overview, industry analysis and scope of study?

