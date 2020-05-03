Sepsis Diagnostics Market Revenue 2019 | Strategies by Biomerieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Outlook 2019

Industry Insights

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 369.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 802.74 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.79% from 2017 to 2027. Rising prevalence of sepsis has led to a growing need for its early diagnosis. Septic poisoning may result in severe inflammation, leading to prolonged hospitalization. This condition is also one of the leading causes of death. Hence, in order to reduce the alarming mortality rate amongst people developing septicemia, demand for related diagnostic products is expected to grow to a great extent in near future.

Hospital-acquired infections also significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Such infections are a result of prolonged hospital stays. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the rate of ICU-acquired infections is at least 2-3 times higher in developing countries as compared to developed countries. These infections including urinary-tract and surgical site wound infections that majorly lead to severe sepsis.

Increasing number of surgical cases leading to post-operative infections cause septic shock. Post-surgical infections generally arise due to factors such as failure to sterilize the surgical site and surgical instruments. Thus, diagnostic instruments and assays are increasingly demanded by hospitals for early detection of septic shock.

Technology Insights

Microbiology held the leading market share in 2018, primarily due to the fact that it allows the quantitative detection and identification of microorganisms for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests.

Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to showcase attractive growth over the forecast period. Factors attributed to the growth are low turnaround time and accurate results. Such molecular diagnostic methods allow reduced hospital stays and also aid in diminishing mortality rate.

Regional Insights-

In 2018, North America led the market owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as the rapid adoption of advanced products. Moreover, septic poisoning is a leading cause of mortality in countries like U.S., which is accelerating the demand for diagnostic products.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. This region provides immense opportunities for key players through the introduction of novel sepsis diagnostic tests to reduce the increasing mortality rate.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Insights

Some of the Market Key Players are Biomerieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Limited (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Cepheid Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Nanosphere Inc. (A Luminex Company), Bruker Corporation

