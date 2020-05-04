Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2022 | Global Industry Demand Status with Recent Trends, Size and Share Analysis

Automated Test Equipment is used for assembly line testing of products in industries such as electronics, hardware, software, and semiconductors. It is a computer controlled electronic device which performs testing based on functionality and performance. The global automated test equipment market has been valued at USD 3,599 million in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 4,422 million by 2022.Rising complexities in the design of consumer electronics, growing automotive market, and high demand of efficient automated test equipment devices are the key growth drivers of automated test equipment market. However, growing competition and the high capital requirements are inhibiting the growth of the market.

Key Players

The key players in automated test equipment market includes Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan), Cobham Plc. (U.K.), Astronics Test Systems (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Teradyne Inc. (U.S.), Advantest Corporation (Japan), LTX-Credence Corporation (U.S.), Roos Instrument Inc. (U.S.), National instrument Corporation (U.S.), and Marvin Test Solution Inc. (U.S.).

Key objectives global automated test equipment market analysis

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global automated test equipment market

• To identify upcoming technologies, and high growth geographies & countries

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for automated test equipment were studied

• To analyze demand for market with respect to different segmentation namely, components, types, and application

Target Audience

• Technology investors

• OEM manufacturers

• Research & consultant organizations

• Market players

• Software suppliers

• Hardware manufacturers

Key Findings

• Global automated test equipment market is projected to reach USD 4,422 million by 2022

• Discrete automated test equipment accounts for largest market share as compared to other types and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during forecast period

• Consumer electronics market holds the largest share estimated to be valued at USD 1,661 million by 2022

•North America has the largest share of the global automated test equipment market, while Asia-Pacific is expected fastest growing market

Regional analysis of automated test equipment market estimation and forecast.North America dominated the market of automated test equipment, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The high expenditure by the North America government on defense or aerospace industry is the main growth factor for this market. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, following high technological growth, and the large number of semiconductor industries.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

