Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027.

According to the report, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 7.4 Bn in 2018 , and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% from 2019 to 2027. The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is driven by the increase in awareness and acceptance of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment due to advancements in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has been segmented based on treatment, end user, and region

In terms of treatment, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has been categorized into drug class, minimally invasive surgeries, laser therapy, and others.

The drug class segment of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has been classified into alpha-blockers, 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor (5-aris), phosphodiesterase-5 enzyme inhibitors, and others.

The minimally invasive surgeries segment of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has been divided into transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), transurethral incision of the prostate (TUIP), robotic surgeries, transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), prostatic urethral lift, and others.

Based on end user, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Alpha-blockers Prominent Drug Class

Alpha-blockers block the alpha-adrenoceptors on the smooth muscle of the prostate, prostatic urethra, and bladder neck, leading to decreased muscle tone and reduction in bladder obstruction.

Alpha-blockers include alfuzosin hydrochloride (Uroxatral), silodosin (Rapaflo), tamsulosin hydrochloride (Flomax), and terazosin (Hytrin). Alpha-blockers are prescribed for men who have moderate to severe BPH symptoms. The proven high efficacy of alpha-blockers is expected to propel the drug class segment in the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market during the forecast period.

TURP to Dominate Minimally-Invasive Surgeries

Presently, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) is the most preferred approach used by surgeons and urologists to benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment. TURP is an endoscopic electrosurgical procedure involving the removal of a portion of the prostate to relieve voiding obstruction associated with BPH. A specialized cystoscope known as a resectoscope is inserted into the urethra and threaded into the bladder.

Following the procedure, most patients remain in the hospital between one and four days for observation; however, the growing trend is to perform TURP on an outpatient basis, and select patients are discharged within 24 hours of admission.

Rise in Prevalence of BPH across the World to Boost Market

Rise in the prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is a key factor fueling the growth of the global BPH treatment market.

Presently, benign prostatic hyperplasia is one of the most common benign tumors observed in men across the globe. Benign prostatic hyperplasia is more prevalent in men aged 40 years and above. In the U.S., more than 8 million men have benign prostatic hyperplasia, and around 22 million men suffer from severe to moderate symptoms across the world. The risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia rises by around 8% after 40 years of age, and by 90 years of age, the danger rises by as much as 60%.

A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that, the risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia is less common among the population of Asia than the Caucasian population in the West. Around 50% men below the age of 60 who underwent surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia had a heritable form of the disease.

Moreover, erectile dysfunction and metabolic syndrome, as well as the possible role of inflammation, are the other factors that can cause benign prostatic hyperplasia.

With progressively aging population and a changing population profile in almost all societies, it is expected that benign prostatic hyperplasia will become a major challenge for all healthcare systems, and even more prevalent in men, during the forecast period.

Increase in Geriatric Population to Drive Demand for BPH Treatment

Increase in the geriatric population is a major driver of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. Elderly individuals increase the patient pool in major regions of the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the global geriatric population is likely to reach 2 billion (22% of the global population) by 2050, which was around 962 million in 2017.

The global geriatric population is expected to increase at the fastest rate in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. Brazil, China, Thailand, and South Korea are expected to have a large geriatric population in the shortest span of time in the near future.

This increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, as the population is more prone to various age-related as well as chronic diseases. The need of benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment among such patients is relatively higher, which is projected to drive the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market.

North America a prominent Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

North America was the leading market for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment in 2018. Factors such as aging population, increase in incidences of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and highly structured healthcare industry fuel the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in the region.

In the U.S., current disease trends show that, the number of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and lower urinary tract conditions will increase at a high pace in the near future

Rapidly aging population of the U.S. coupled with a rise in diabetes and obesity is poised to increase the prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and lower urinary tract conditions, and add to the burden of limited healthcare resources.

Key Players Operating in Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

The report also provides profiles of the leading players operating in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. These include Abbott, Allergan plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Endo International plc, Urologix, LLC, LISA Laser, and Olympus Corporation.

