Bovine Serum Albumin Market Value Projected to Expand by 2017 to 2025

Albumins represent a group of acidic proteins, whose basic function is to regulate the colloidal osmotic pressure in the blood. It is found in bodily fluids as well as tissues of mammals and in plants too. Serum and plasma derived albumins are carbohydrate free and constitute about 55% to 62% of the total protein content. Albumin is produced in the liver, and gets secreted or diffused into the blood system. They play an important role in regulating blood volume and act as transporters for molecules such as hormones, bile salts, ions, etc. There are three types of albumin used; they are human serum albumin, bovine serum albumin, and recombinant albumin, and their application varies depending on their features. Plasma is the majorly used by-product that includes immunoglobulin, fibrinogen, thrombin, and serum albumin. Bovine serum albumin is isolated from cows and is often used as a standard in protein calibration, as blocking agent primarily in ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay) and western blot, and to solubilize lipids.

Animal whole blood contains the plasma and cellular fraction that can be used commercially for several applications such as in the food industry and cell culture media. Bovine serum albumin (BSA) is used in cell culture protocols as standard for protein concentrations (Bradford protein assay) as well as small molecule carriers. Globulin free bovine serum albumins are utilized in electrophoresis. Bovine serum albumin is primarily used as the basic component in many biological reagents for diagnostic purposes.

Bovine serum albumins are used in vaccine production and have profound value in cell culture related work, including effective washing of cells and in cryopreservation. It is used as a nutrient in microbial or cell culture and as signal amplifier in biochemical assays. Bovine serum albumin is readily water soluble and its solution has a good shelf life if stored in frozen form. It is used as a stabilizer for several solubilized proteins and enzymes. Generally, bovine serum albumin precipitates at high concentration of neutral salts (ammonium sulfate), but readily coagulates by heat too. Hydrophobic aggregates are formed rapidly when albumin is heated at 50 ? or higher and does not revert back to its monomeric form even after cooling.

The global bovine serum albumin market holds immense potential and is anticipated to grow rapidly. Continuous research and development by companies to increase market share through launch of new versions of existing products with different grades of bovine serum albumin derivatives such as enzyme grade and food grade, has boosted the growth of the market.

The bovine serum albumin market is driven by rising use of blood plasma products in the food industry; advances in bovine blood collection and processing; and increased demand for animal meat and animal protein among the human population. Other drivers of the bovine serum albumin market include widening scope of animal by-products in cell culture technology, increased demand for bovine serum albumin as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry, and improvement in the supply chain and distribution network in the global bovine serum albumin market. Major restraints of the market are rise in bovine diseases resulting in reduced production, and increase in preference for alternative products.

The global bovine serum albumin market can be classified based on application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the bovine serum albumin market is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics, vaccine production, biochemical assays and others. Based on end users, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical industry, diagnostic industry, research institutes and others. Based on region, the market is classified into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America (NA), and Latin America (LA). Australia and New Zealand are high production regions of bovine serum albumin.

Major players in the bovine serum albumin market are Proliant Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA), Kraeber & Co GmbH, and others.

