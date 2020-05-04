Cardiovascular Catheter Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Cardiac catheters are small thread-like tubes used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions and diseases. During cardiac catheterization, catheters are placed through the skin in a vein or an artery. The catheters are narrowed down going toward the heart. Cardiac catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure and helps in diagnosing conditions related to chest pains, shortness of breath, fatigue, etc. It also helps in treating problems related to valves, heart chambers, and vessels. The procedure involves risks such as bleeding, bruising, attacks, tearing of the cardiac tissues, etc.

The global cardiovascular catheter market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Stanford Healthcare performs about 4,000 catheterization procedures every year. Also, according to the American Heart Association, 2,200 people in the U.S. die due to cardiovascular disease each day, which can impact the growth of the global market. Thus, an ever increasing number of people with heart conditions is a major factor driving the global cardiovascular catheters market.

Moreover, lower risk involved in minimally invasive procedures and improvements in imaging and staining procedures are projected to boost the market in the near future. Furthermore, prevalence of an unhealthy lifestyle and obesity and development of innovative procedures are some other factors anticipated to propel the global cardiovascular catheters market in the coming years. However, high cost of the cardiac catheterization procedure and lack of skilled surgeons to perform the procedure in developing countries are estimated to restrain the global cardiovascular catheters market during the forecast period.

The global cardiovascular catheters market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global market can be classified into therapeutics cardiovascular catheters and cardiovascular diagnostic catheters. The therapeutic cardiovascular catheters segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global cardiovascular catheter market due to an increase in angioplasty procedures due to a rise in the incidence of heart attacks and strokes.

In terms of end-user, the cardiovascular catheter market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to constitute a significant share of the cardiovascular catheter market due to an increase in the number of hospitals. Moreover, better infrastructure facilities and availability of medical products in bulk at hospitals is likely to drive the segment.

The cardiovascular catheter market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate across all regions. Based on region, the cardiovascular catheters market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global cardiovascular catheter market during the forecast period. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle, rise in the number of surgeries, and high health care expenditure are some factors driving the cardiovascular catheter market in North America.

Furthermore, a favorable reimbursement scenario in the region is expected to drive the cardiovascular catheter market between 2018 and 2026. The cardiovascular catheter market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in population, rise in prevalence of an unhealthy lifestyle, presence of advanced facilities in developing countries such as India and China, and rise in awareness towards treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

To attain a significant position in the global cardiovascular catheter market, key players are adopting strategies such as developing advanced products, mergers and acquisitions, robust R&D, and geographical expansion. Some of the prominent players operating in the global cardiovascular catheter market are Boston Scientific Corporation, ABIOMED, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, BIOTRONIK, and others.

