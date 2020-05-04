Cloud GIS Market Worth $2000 Million with CAGR 17.2% by 2025 | Top Players Analysis- ESRI, Google Maps, Bing Maps, SuperMap, Zondy Crber, GeoStar

Cloud GIS Market Research Report 2019 features information regarding volume, Cloud GIS market share, growth, size, sales, revenue, capacity and supply chain analysis of top players.

In 2018, the global Cloud GIS market size was 660 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2025.

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

The rise of Cloud Computing is making notable change in various areas of information technology. GIS technology users are one of the first customers to explore the cloud-based applications and its benefits. Users take the advantage of sharing spatial data and applications using the cloud. Therefore massive spatial data storages fit into cloud instead of transferring the data via the network.

No. of Pages: 98 & Key Players: 09

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• ESRI

• Google Maps (Google)

• Bing Maps (Microsoft)

• SuperMap

• Zondy Crber

• GeoStar

• Hexagon Geospatial

• CARTO

• GIS Cloud

Cloud GIS market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Cloud GIS Market Major Aspects:

• Readability: The Global Cloud GIS Market 2019-2025 report landscapes in-depth and detailed information on the Cloud GIS market with respect to market growth, constraints, opportunities, and market size study.

• Global Coverage: The report further declares a global yet brief study of the Cloud GIS market based on market statistics analysis from primary geographical regions.

• Comprehensive: The Global Cloud GIS Market report is based on a wide-ranging study of major Cloud GIS market regions and segments providing analysis of the dynamic business environment.

• Diverse: The Cloud GIS market report has various highlights elements including technological development, economic factors, trends, opportunities and threats to the growth of Cloud GIS market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• SaaS

• PaaS

• IaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

• Government

• Enterprises

