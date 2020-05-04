Data Management Platforms Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Future Trends, Application, Competitive Landscape and 2025 Forecast | Top Players: Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Neustar Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., Turn Inc.

Orian Research added the report of Global Data Management Platforms Market that studies current scenario of the market and forecast in the coming years. The report evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2019-2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

Global adoption of the Internet based technologies by several individual and enterprises is surging the growth of data management platforms market. However, the growth of the second party data sub-segment can be attributed to the growth of data driven technologies and quantitative growth of connected devices across the globe. It has been observed that the demand of data driven technologies is increasing very fast. The companies are adopting data driven technologies for decision making. Owning to these factors, the second part data sub-segment is projected to register a double-digit market growth for the global data management platforms market.

Emergence of next-generation cloud computing is major factor that promotes the growth of the cloud based sub-segment. The cloud-based sub-segment has witnessed several technological advancements in recent years. The cloud based data management platforms gives business efficiencies, cost benefits and competitive advantages. Moreover, increase collaboration, flexibilities, remote work facilities, document controlling, and disaster recovery are the key growth factor of the cloud-based sub segment.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the North America is expected to dominate the global data management platforms market due to advancements in next-generation technologies in U.S. and Canada. The provision of digital marketing capabilities is expected to propel the data management platforms market in North America. Moreover, the region has witnessed the widespread deployment of IoT and communication technologies in past couple of years. These factors are fuelling the growth of the data management platforms market in North America. The data Management platforms market has huge potential in China owing to major connected technological advancements the country. The SEA and Others of APAC data management platforms market is expected to be among target markets for data Management platforms market participants. In SEA and Others of APAC because government in the region are promoting and supporting the digital revolution. Latin America is estimated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period in global data management platforms market. Due massive growth of unstructured data, the MEA region is projected to grow with a high growth in data management platforms market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

• Media Agency

• Brand/ Retailer

• Publisher

• Ad Network

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Data Management Platforms Production by Regions

5 Data Management Platforms Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

