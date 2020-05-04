Digital Logistics Market Growth 9.0% & Segmentation Report | Top Players Analysis- SAP, Advantech Corportion, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software, Oracle

Digital Logistics Market Research Report 2019 categorizes the market into key regions, types, and application. Then it covers all major geographical regions and sub-regions. Current Digital Logistics Market competitive analysis as well as valuable insights provided in this report will help the businesses/clients penetrate or expand in the market.

Digital logistics market has provided various opportunities to solution providers in transforming traditional logistics strategies to well synchronized, efficient and effective model for managing the movement of goods.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market.

The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Advantech Corportion

• Digilogistics

• Hexaware Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• JDA Software

• Oracle

• Samsung Electronics Co

• SAP AG

• Tech Mahindra

• UTI Worldwide Inc

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally.

Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse.

Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Consulting services

• System integration services

• Other services

Market segment by Application, split into

• Warehouse management

• Labor management

• Transportation management

