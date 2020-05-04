Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2028

Global Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market: Introduction

The global drilling mud desander and desilter market is expected to find lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years, supported by the burgeoning oil and gas sector. Drilling mud desanders and desilters are used too separate sand and silt, and companies widely accept abrasive solids from the drilling mud with a set of hydroclones. The desanders and desilter are typically combined to efficiently clean mud. They form a key part of solid control equipment used in offshore and onshore drilling applications. Large volumes of drilling fluid cab be processed by desander and desilter, filter the abrasive sand and silt.

Desanders typically use hydroclones of varying sizes. Using hydroclones of larger diameters lead to filtering of larger solids. The flow rate with larger diameters is also more. Desilters use smaller hydroclones of a smaller size in comparison. The mud that has already been processed through is desander is passed through the desilter. The desilters’ smaller cones can accommodate lower rate of flow.

The surge in rigging, drilling and boring activities is slated to rise, thereby boosting demand for drilling mud desander and desilter market in the coming years.

Global Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global mud sander and desilter market that are likely to impact the market are:

Rising Investments in Oil and Gas Industry

Recently, Exxon Mobil Corporation made an announcement of investing US$20 bn by 2022 towards the expansion of their U.S. Gulf Coast oil refining plant. The Indian government now allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in private sector refining projects.

Changing Environmental Regulations

Growing concerns regarding the impact on environment associated with the disposal of waste drilling fluids is fuelling the drilling mud desander and desilter market. A prime example is new procedures laid down by the OSPAR commission regarding discharge of waste WBF and OBF in Norway and the U.K. Strict guidelines have further been issued by Atmospheric Administration, National Oceanic and Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers for waster drilling fluids disposal in North America.

Continuous Product Improvement

The drilling mud desander and desilter market is witnessing regular launch of novel products and innovations. For instance, recently leading vendor Derrick launched a new Dual Pool 600 Series Shaker. The product comes with an internal lubrication system, alleviating wear and tear, friction, and heat. The introduction of newer products is likely to augur well for the global drilling mud desander and desilter market.

Key vendors operating in the drilling mud desander and desilters market are Halliburton, Derrick Corporation, GN Solids Control, Schlumberger Limited, and National Oilwell Varco.

Global Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market Dynamics

Improvement of Efficiency and Product Through-Put to Drive Demand

During the process of offshore drilling, the requirements of the boiling fluid are very specific, as there is less room for error in maintaining the mud pressures in offshore wells. Almost all impurities, including drilling, have to be removed in order to meet these requirements before the recirculation of mud. For offshores rather than onshore boiling therefore, requirements for solid control systems are more complex. The need for efficiency and optimum resultant product is boosting the global mud desander and desilter market in the coming years.

North America and South America to Emerge as Dominant Regional Markets

The world drilling mud desander and desilter market is expected to lead North America in the next few years. There will be an increase in demand for strong control activities in the region by the presence of a number of active rigs and the increase in drilling activities. This will then drive the growth of the drilling mud desander and desilter market in North America and its market size.

The South American countries take certain steps to liberalize the drilling mud desander and desilters market to attract investment into the petroleum & gas industry. The growing investments in the upper sector should drive the boiling business in the region and in turn support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

