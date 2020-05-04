Eye Tracking Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Statistics, Latest Developments, Competitive Landscape and 2025 Forecast | Top Players Analysis: Tobii Pro, SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI), SR Research, The Eye Tribe, Gazepoin

Eye Tracking Devices Market Research Report 2019 contains basic, secondary and advanced information referring to the Eye Tracking Devices Market global status and share, trend, market size, growth, segment, trends analysis, and forecasts from 2019 – 2025. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending developments and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Eye tracking refers to the process of using sensors and optical cameras to trace and record the movements of the eye and its focal points. The eye tracking devices include remote and head- mounted eye trackers. There are several eye tracking techniques: Electro-sensor based eye tracking, Scleral search coil eye tracking, infrared eye tracking, and Video-based eye tracking.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. Owing to the high spending by the US on defense and aerospace for VR and AR devices combined with an increase of research applications, the eye tracking market will witness significant growth in the Americas during the next few years.

No. of Pages: 104 & Key Players: 11

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Tobii Pro

• SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI)

• SR Research

• The Eye Tribe

• Gazepoint

• Ergoneers

• EyeTech Digital Systems

• ISCAN

• LC Technology

• Pupil Labs

• Smart Eye

Global Eye Tracking Devices Insights, forecast to 2025; presents an extensive assessment including allowing engineering, market drivers, and key trends, standardization, technical stadium, operator case studies, setup components, chances, Eye Tracking Devices prospective roadmap, significance collection, player preferences, and aims. The analysis on the market is considered from the Eye Tracking Devices development perspective that is futuristic. That is centered on data, and the market circumstances and researchers have examined every form of also the Eye Tracking Devices participants along with data, as well as principals, as apart from type and regions.

Segment by Type

• Remote Eye Trackers

• Head-Mounted Eye Trackers

Segment by Application

• Research

• Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

• Human Computer Interactions (HCI)

• Training and Simulation

• Healthcare

• Other

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Eye Tracking Devices Market Overview

2 Global Eye Tracking Devices Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Eye Tracking Devices Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Eye Tracking Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Eye Tracking Devices Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Eye Tracking Devices Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Eye Tracking Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Eye Tracking Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Eye Tracking Devices Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

