Global Nutritional Analysis Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2025- Industry Research Report

Lack of food control infrastructure and nutrition labeling policies is one of the major restraints for the market.

The Asia-pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for nutritional analysis.

The global Nutritional Analysis market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nutritional Analysis volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nutritional Analysis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nutritional Analysis in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nutritional Analysis manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SGS

INTERTEK

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

BUREAU VERITAS

ALS

MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

ASUREQUALITY

TUV NORD

DTS FOOD LABORATORIES

QIAGEN

COVANCE

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Segment by Type

Vitamin Analysis

Minerals Analysis

Fat Analysis

Protein Analysis

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Segment by Application

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks

Dairy & Desserts

