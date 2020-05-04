Global Ready-Mix Concrete Industry Size, Growth, Global Market Analysis, Share, Segments and Forecast 2019-2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The report gives insight into the market size, company market shares, competitive landscape, growth trends, and future opportunities. The report studies the feasibility of new investment projects and also the various marketing channels. Figures and tables are used to provide key statistics on the state of the industry. The report also segments the global ready-mix concrete market on the basis of key criteria such as application and geography.

Ready-mix concrete is manufactured in a batch plant according to the engineering designs or mixtures already set by the engineers and the whole process is always computerized. This product has long durability and high strength compared to the conventional concrete used in buildings and infrastructures.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Regular

Light Weight

Pervious

High Performance

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is split into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. Barney & Dickenson Inc.

2. ACC Limited

3. LafargeHolcim

4. Vicat S.A.

5. R.W. Sidley, Inc.

6. HeidelbergCement Group

7. Cemex

8. UltraTech Cement Ltd.

9 LIVINGSTON’S CONCRETE SERVICE, INC.

10. Dillon Bros Concrete LLC

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Ready-Mix Concrete equipment and other related technologies

Target Audience:

Ready-Mix Concrete Equipment & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

