Legal Outsourcing Market Share, Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Revenue, Statistics and 2025 Forecast | Top Players: Clutch Group, American Discovery, Amstar Litigation Support, Cobra Legal Solutions, Infosys

Legal Outsourcing Market Research Report 2019 covers market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.

Due to rising concerns related to expenses in various countries such as U.K. and U.S., many corporate firms generally outsource certain legal proceedings through their legal representatives to cut costs. This is also anticipated to augment the market over the next few years. On the down side, breach of ethical codes and security issues may hamper market development. However, ongoing technological developments, such as extensive use of intelligent or smart technologies to access data from unstructured data, are likely to fuel the LPO demand.

The APAC region accounted for a major chunk in the global market in the past. Several developing countries in the region such as China and India are expected to be the largest LPO markets. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of English speaking lawyers who charge a lot lesser than their US-based counterparts. Thus, many Western companies outsource their legal work to these regions on account of to the availability of skilled personnel, affordability, and efficiency.

No. of Pages: 95 & Key Players: 13

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Clutch Group

• American Discovery

• Amstar Litigation Support

• Cobra Legal Solutions

• Infosys

• Integreon

• QuisLex

• Cogneesol

• CPA Global

• Unitedlex

• Evalueserve

• Elevate Services

• Thomson Reuters

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Offshore

• Onshore

Market segment by Application, split into

• Business

• Government

