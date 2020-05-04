Managed VPN Market CAGR 14.1%, Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Industry Share by 2025 | Top Players Worldwide- Orange Business Services, AT&T, Verizon Communication, Cisco Systems, BT Group PLC

Managed VPN Market Research Report 2019 covers market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.

The global Managed VPN market size will reach about 11,030 million USD in 2025 from 28,249 million USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 14.4%.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Managed VPN.

Europe also play important role in global market, with market size of 3.3 billion USD in 2018 and will be 9 billion USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 15.4%.

The adoption of managed VPN services provides a marked thrust to BYOD policies in companies seeking agility. In recent years, the market has seen the demand for multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)-based VPN services. Some of the compelling benefits supporting this shift are a flexibility migration strategy, better connectivity options for corporates, advanced service offerings, and multiservice traffic. MPLS-based managed service providers must take care of a part or the entire needs of enterprises including but not limited to installation and provisioning of network equipment, network security, and support of network transport. Furthermore, the adoption of MPLS-based VPN services also help businesses meet stringent latency requirements by leveraging on the potential of end-to-end quality of service (QoS).

Small and medium enterprises are increasing rapidly across the globe. These enterprises need efficient VPN services to connect their customers globally through the Internet. Managed VPN services can focus on such enterprises that are doing business on a small scale, but they need to fulfill the demand at a global level. The demand for VPN services in small and medium level enterprises could be less, but if service providers succeed to reach a large number of SMBs, they could earn good revenue from these enterprises.

No. of Pages: 105 & Key Players: 10

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Orange Business Services

• AT&T

• Verizon Communication

• Cisco Systems

• BT Group PLC

• Vodafone Group

• NTT Corporation

• CenturyLink

• Telefonica

• Tata Communications

• …

Managed VPN Market Report 2019 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Managed VPN industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).

Influence of the Managed VPN market report:

• Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Managed VPN market.

• Managed VPN market recent innovations and major events.

• Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Managed VPN market-leading players.

• Conclusive study about the growth plot of Managed VPN market for forthcoming years.

• In-depth understanding of Managed VPN market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

• Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Managed VPN market.

On the basis of product, the Managed VPN market is primarily split into

• Remote Access VPN

• Site-to-site VPN

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

• BFSI, Healthcare

• IT and Media

• Transportation

• Manufacturing, Energy

• Other

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Managed VPN Production by Regions

5 Managed VPN Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

