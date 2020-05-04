Marine Mining Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | Top Players- Nautilus Minerals, De Beers, Neptune Minerals, Diamond Fields, IHC Mining, Subsea Minerals, Seabed Resource

Global Marine Mining Market report has split into type and application to help the industry. The report looks at a present status of the industry as well as outlook aspects to provide interested parties’ avenues to growth and take advantage of conditions.

Marine mining is a relatively new mineral retrieval process that takes place on the ocean floor. Ocean mining sites are usually around large areas of polymetallic nodules or active and extinct hydrothermal vents at 1,400 to 3,700 metres below the ocean’s surface.

Commercial interest in the marine mining industry is expected to increase due to increased global demand, successful mineral exploration and improved mining technologies.

Manufacturing and service industries have been expanding in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Brazil since the last few years. Construction and shipbuilding industries in Asia Pacific have been expanding at a rapid pace due to the significant increase in number of projects. This is anticipated to propel the demand for metals and minerals.

Increase in disposable income and rise in demand for durable goods such as automobiles and household equipment with high mineral or metal content are estimated to fuel the market. Furthermore, several international developers plan to set up their businesses in emerging economies through FDI incentive schemes. This is estimated to indirectly boost the economies of countries and industrialization. Rise in industrialization is projected to propel the marine mining market, primarily due to the increase in demand for metal products.

Asia Pacific dominated the global marine mining market in 2017. It is the most populated region in the world. It is a home to around 50% of the world’s total population. Construction and electronic sectors are expanding at a rapid pace in the region. Hence, demand for metals and minerals is increasing rapidly. In order to meet the rising demand, most countries in Asia Pacific are shifting toward marine mining. In 2014, the International Seabed Authority and Japan Oil, Gas And Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) of Japan signed a 15-year contract for the exploration of cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts. As per the contract, JOGMEC is likely have exclusive rights for exploration of cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts over 3,000 square kilometers of the seabed in the Western Pacific.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Nautilus Minerals

• De Beers

• Neptune Minerals

• Diamond Fields

• IHC Mining

• Subsea Minerals

• Seabed Resource

• Marine Mining

• Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology

In the following section, the report provides the Marine Mining company outline, statements of the product, and performance values. With the support of the arithmetical study, the report demonstrates the complete international Marine Mining market inclusive of amplitude, production, manufacturing value, loss/gain, Marine Mining supply/demand and import/export. The Marine Mining market report is divided into key companies, by regions, and by various sectors such as application, type for the competitive landscape analyze.

Analysis of various Marine Mining categories of product and end-user applications, product types of Marine Mining market is estimated on the basis of previous market and present market scenario. It involved Global Marine Mining market values with respect to growth rate, market size, and share and consumption. Further, it gives details, prerequisite, and features of Marine Mining market that boost the growth of the Marine Mining industry.

Market analysis by product type

• Average Depth: 800 – 2,400 m

• Average Depth: 1,400 – 3,700 m

• Average Depth: 4,000 – 6,000 m

Market analysis by market

• Commercial Use

• Academic Use

• Residential Use

• Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Marine Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Marine Mining development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Mining are as follows:

• History Year: 2014-2018

• Base Year: 2018

• Estimated Year: 2019

• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

