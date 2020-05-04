Packaged Food Traceability Industry 2019 Global Emerging Trends, Demand Growth and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Food traceability systems help to track the goods in inventory, reduce costs, and replenish the stock regularly.

There is a growing need for food traceability for public safety due to the rising incidences of food contamination, adulteration, and fraud business to risk management.

The global Packaged Food Traceability market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Packaged Food Traceability volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaged Food Traceability market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Packaged Food Traceability in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Packaged Food Traceability manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cognex

Datalogic

Honeywell

Impinj

Zebra

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

Bar Code Integrators

Carlisle Technology

Merit-Trax Technologies

SATO VICINITY

SMARTRAC

Thinfilm

Tyco

Denso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Barcodes

RFID

GPS

Infrared

Biometrics

Segment by Application

Frozen Food

Fresh Food

Dairy Product

Beverage

