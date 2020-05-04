Packaged Food Traceability Industry 2019 Global Emerging Trends, Demand Growth and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Food traceability systems help to track the goods in inventory, reduce costs, and replenish the stock regularly.
There is a growing need for food traceability for public safety due to the rising incidences of food contamination, adulteration, and fraud business to risk management.
The global Packaged Food Traceability market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Packaged Food Traceability volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaged Food Traceability market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Packaged Food Traceability in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Packaged Food Traceability manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cognex
Datalogic
Honeywell
Impinj
Zebra
Alien Technology
Avery Dennison
Bar Code Integrators
Carlisle Technology
Merit-Trax Technologies
SATO VICINITY
SMARTRAC
Thinfilm
Tyco
Denso
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Barcodes
RFID
GPS
Infrared
Biometrics
Segment by Application
Frozen Food
Fresh Food
Dairy Product
Beverage
