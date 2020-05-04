Water Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Types, Geography, Application, Revenue and 2025 Forecast | Top Players Analysis: AkzoNobel, GE Water & Process Technologies, Solenis, BASF, The Dow Chemical

Water Treatment Market Research Report 2019 features key trends and emerging drivers that are shaping this Water Treatment industry growth as the study avails you with market size, share, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, trend and business strategies for Water Treatment industry.

Water & wastewater treatment processes such as softening, deodorization and purification make the water more useful and potable.

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.

The Water Treatment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Treatment.

No. of Pages: 111 & Key Players: 10

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• AkzoNobel

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Solenis

• BASF

• The Dow Chemical

• Ecolab

• Kemira Chemicals

• Lonza

• Buckman Laboratories International

• BAW Water Additives U.K.

• …

Water Treatment Breakdown Data by Type

• Physical

• Chemical

• Membrane

• Others

Water Treatment Breakdown Data by Application

• Municipal

• Power Generation

• Chemical

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

