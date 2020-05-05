1-Decene Market Challenges New Industry Overview and Forecasts To 2027

1-Decene Market: Overview

Decene is an alkene, i.e. unsaturated hydrocarbon, with chemical formula C10H20. It consists of a chain of 10 carbon atoms with one double bond.

It is produced by oligomerization of ethylene or by breaking higher carbon content petroleum waxes. It is a white clear mobile liquid, which is toxic.

There are several types of isomers of decene based on the position and geometry of double bonds. Of these isomers, 1-Decene is commonly used in industrial processes.

It is used as a monomer in copolymers and is an intermediate in the production of epoxides, amines, synthetic lubricants, oxo alcohols, alkylated aromatics, and synthetic fatty acids.

1-Decene is majorly employed in the production of polyalphaolefins (PAO), a category of synthetic lubricants that is used as high performance synthetic lubricants for industrial gear systems and automatic transmission engines in aviation and marine sectors.

Key Drivers of 1-Decene Market

1-Decene is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of detergents and their derivatives, which are employed in the manufacture of industrial surfactants. Demand for surfactants is increasing among end-use industries. This is boosting the demand for 1-Decene.

Decrease in prices of raw materials is also expected to drive the global 1-Decene market during the forecast period.

Polyalphaolefins Segment to Expand Rapidly

The polyalphaolefins segment constituted dominant share of the market in 2018. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Rapid growth of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific, flexible government taxation policies, rise in per capita income, rapid technological advancements in products and product offerings are projected to fuel the polyalphaolefins segment during the forecast period.

The synthetic lubricants segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Synthetic lubricants are widely used in engines in the automotive sector.

Increasing requirements in cosmetic and food & beverage industries and rise in environmental regulations in the automotive sector are indirectly boosting the demand for synthetic lubricants. Increase in demand for synthetic lubricants is estimated to fuel the demand for 1-Decene during the forecast period.

