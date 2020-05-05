Acidified Flours Market Outlook, Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2027

Acidified flours are a type of functional flours that are consumed all over the world. Acidified flours have their aroma and flavors, they maintain the tenderness of the food products. The acidified flours produce very little viscosity while preparation of slurry for pastry or confectionery items. Acidified flours are mostly prepared by wheat, corn, rice, barley, and rye, by adding them with food grade acidulants such as lactic acid, phosphoric acid, tartaric acid, malic acid, and mixtures. However, natural acidification of flours is done by the addition of Lactobacillus directly into the flour or by adding fruit extracted acids.

Due to veganism the demand for fruit extracted acidified flour product are increasing which lead to an increase in the market demand of acidified flours. The acidified flours are used in food & beverage industries for the production of bakery and confectionary products which leads to the market demand of acidified flours. The acidified flours market is witnessing a growing demand owing to its health benefiting properties. Due to the increase in awareness about health and fitness among the consumers the demand for acidified flours is increasing over the forecast period. Increasing the vegan population is another reason due to which the demand for fruit derived acidified flour is increasing these days. Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyle have created the demand for ready to eat food and processed food which has further increased the demand for acidified flours in the market.

Due to the global increase in the demand for fermented products as well as the increasing number of bakery and confectionary consumers, the demand for acidified flours is increasing these days. Asia followed by Europe has the largest demand for bakery products, hence the market demand for acidified flours products is higher in these regions. The acidified flours product market is witnessing growing demand due to the increase in the vegan population. Hence, the market demand for acidified flours anticipated to grow in America and the Asia Pacific region due to the growing trend for vegan/flexitarian diet.

The global acidified flours market is evolving due to the increase in the number of bakery and confectionary product consumers. Some of the global key manufacturers of acidified flours are ITC Limited, Heartland Mills Inc., Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, Satake USA, Andrews Flour, Horizon Milling, ConAgra foods, Inc., S Durum Milling Inc., ADM Milling Co., Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill, and Cargill. Except them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the acidified flours because of the growing market demand due to the increase in the number of bakery product consumers.

The globally increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products among consumers is the key factor in escalating the demand for acidified flours. Awareness about health and fitness among consumers is another important factor that leads to the acidified flours market. The market entrants or the players trying to expand their regional footprints must focus on the convenience affordability of raw materials to upscale their production facility. New and existing players have a good opportunity, as they can advertise their product by providing an adequate awareness of the product like its fat-free nature, its number of end uses. By considering these factors, the market demand for acidified flours is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

