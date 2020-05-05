Acrylic Foam Tapes Market Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2027

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Self-adhesives Tapes
- The global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to properties of these tapes such as high internal strength and flexibility, which reduce peeling stress. Moreover, acrylic foam tapes have high shock absorption capability and anti-aging properties. All these properties of acrylic foam tapes are expected to drive the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period.
- Acrylic foam tapes are ideal for replacing mechanical fasteners and liquid adhesives in permanent applications, wherein a bond with very high strength is required
- Acrylic foam tapes possess anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, and excellent resistance to moisture and solvents. This factor is estimated to drive the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period.
Key Drivers of Global Acrylic Foam Tapes Market:
- Acrylic foam tapes can withstand high temperature and they have excellent aging and weathering properties. The global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for these tapes from end-use industries, such as furniture, for achieving superior aesthetic appeal.
- The variation in properties of foam tapes, such as density and thickness, allows their wide use across a variety of end-use applications. This factor is likely to drive the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. These tapes are preferred over liquid adhesives, as they do not require preparation and cleaning time.
- Acrylic foam tapes are high-performance bonding products used to provide engineered assembly solutions for use in a wide variety of industrial applications. Acrylic foam tape products can be used in a wide range of applications in industrial, construction, electronics, and transportation sectors. These products can form strong, reliable adhesive bonds to a wide spectrum of substrates. They can withstand thermal movement and dynamic forces. They have excellent aging and weathering properties.
