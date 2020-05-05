Aerosol Cans Printing & Graphics Market Size Growth 2027 Forecast Research Report

Aerosol Cans Printing & Graphics Market: Introduction

Aerosol can is usually a metal receptacle containing inert gas under pressure, which can spray substances such as deodorant, cooking sprays, and solvents when the gas is released by opening of the valve. Aerosol can contain the product and propellants under pressure, which can be dispensed as spray, mist, and foam.

Aerosol Cans Printing & Graphics Market: Development & Trends

Rise in preference and demand for high quality graphical printing for aerosol cans has been driving the aerosol cans printing & graphics market. High demand for printing & graphics for aerosol cans in pharmaceuticals and personal care industries is also boosting the market. Aerosol printing and graphics also provide protection from pollution and moisture. Innovative graphic solutions make products stand out in the competitive retail market. This positively influences the market. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income of individuals in emerging economies are boosting the aerosol cans printing & graphics market. However, fluctuation in the prices of printing inks is a major challenge faced by aerosol cans printing & graphics market. This is anticipated to hamper the market in the near future.

Aerosol Cans Printing & Graphics Market: Segmentation

The global aerosol cans printing & graphics market can be segmented based on printing technology, printing ink, end-user, and region. In terms of printing technology, the market can be segregated into Inkjet technology, liquid toner electrographic printing, offset printing technology, flexographic printing, and others. Flexographic printing and offset printing technology segments held substantial share of the aerosol cans printing & graphics market in 2018. In terms of printing ink, the global aerosol cans printing & graphics market can be segregated into UV-based, solvent-based, dye sublimation, and others. The solvent-based segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Solvent-based inks are used on a wide number of surfaces and substrates and are well known for advanced properties such as weather-resistance. In terms of application, the global aerosol cans printing & graphics market can be segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the aerosol cans printing & graphics market in 2018. High growth in the pharmaceutical sector is a major factor driving the market.

Aerosol Cans Printing & Graphics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aerosol cans printing & graphics market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominates the global aerosol cans printing & graphics market primarily due to the high demand for personal care products in the region. The use of deodorants in developed countries such as the U.K. and Germany has led to technical advancements in the aerosol cans market. Presence of major companies such as Unilever positively influences the market. The aerosol cans printing & graphics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in disposable income and spending power of customers in the region. China, Japan, and India are the prominent countries of the aerosol cans printing & graphics market in Asia Pacific.

Aerosol Cans Printing & Graphics Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in the global aerosol cans printing & graphics market include Ball Corporation, Crown Cork & Seal Co Inc, Ardagh Group S.A., Montebello Packaging Inc, CCL Container Inc., and EXAL Corporation.

