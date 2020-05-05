Agricultural Pheromones Market Region Wise Analysis and Key Opportunities 2027

Agricultural Pheromones Market: Chemical Signal used to Trap Insects

Agricultural pheromones are the types of chemical signals that are used to monitor, trap, or disrupt insects that are harmful for agricultural fields. Technological advancement and innovation in agricultural techniques have allowed market players and farmers to use pheromones as an integrated pest management method.

Implementation of integrated pest management practices, growth in research on agricultural practices, cost-effective production processes for sustainable farming, and impact of pheromones on the reduction of insecticides are expected to be major factors driving the agricultural pheromones market. Furthermore, increase in demand for agricultural pheromones in emerging economies such as India and China owing to the implementation of various schemes to incorporate sustainable agricultural practices acts as a key trend for market growth.

Key Drivers of Agricultural Pheromones Market

The global agricultural pheromones market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in acceptance of sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers and market players are opting for integrated pest management techniques such as pheromone traps to reduce the level and impact of insects in the field. Increase in government initiatives to promote the use of semiochemicals for pest control is also driving the market.

Technical innovation in pheromone compounds, especially aggregation pheromones to capture insects, and availability of effective trap designs are estimated to fuel the demand for mass trapping owing to its properties to control the insect population and limit insecticide application among crop growers

Increase in resistance of few pests to conventional pesticides has boosted the use of active ingredient dosage and enhanced frequency of application of crop protection chemicals. Thus, repeated use and application of pesticides increases the cost for crop protection. This has compelled farmers and other crop producers to search for alternatives, such as agricultural pheromones, for pest control.

Increase in awareness about toxicity of pesticides and hazards of synthetic chemical pesticides to the beneficial natural predators and parasites have stimulated for the acceptance of alternate safe products for crop protection, which has enhanced the demand agricultural pheromones in last few years.

Large cultivated area under field crops such as corn, cotton, rice, and sugarcane in developing regions of Asia Pacific is projected to create opportunities for the application of pheromones in this segment for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices

Rise in export-quality requirements of agricultural products and increase in adoption of IPM practices in fruit-growing areas such as Chile and Brazil are expected to boost the demand for pheromones among crop growers in South America during the forecast period. This may encourage international manufacturers to set up their business units and distribution networks in South America, leading to strong market competition.

Rise in trend of adoption of precision agriculture systems, use of automated monitoring systems, and decrease in manufacturing cost of pheromones are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to companies to invest in the agricultural pheromones market. Multinational companies are making significant investments in start-up companies to avail various opportunities in the agricultural pheromones market.

