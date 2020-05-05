Aircraft Tube and Duct Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Aircraft tube and duct assemblies are essential portions of the aircraft fluid lines. Aircraft tube and duct assemblies are used for fluid passage solutions for systems in the aircraft. Various types of materials are utilized for the manufacturing of tube and ducts, which include copper, aluminum alloy, steel, titanium, etc. In modern aircrafts, aluminum alloy, nickel alloy and corrosion resistant steel or titanium tubes have replaced copper tubing and now they are extensively utilized in the aviation fluid applications. The designing and assemblies of aircraft tube and duct in such a way that they can endure high water and air pressure, risky hot and cold temperatures as well as corrosive chemicals.

For instance, Eaton Corporation an American multinational power management company that designs and manufactures ducting and tubing components for aircrafts specifically. The company is specializing in the design, analysis, testing and manufacture of aircraft air ducting systems for the distribution of engine bleed air, anti-ice and environmental control air throughout the aircraft. High temperature, high-pressure ducting, flexible joints and valves are designed and manufactured using exotic metals, stainless steel and titanium. The aircraft manufacturers are focusing majorly of assembling light weight ducts and tubes in the airplanes and helicopters, so that the ultimate weight of these machines can be reduced. For lower temperature systems aluminum alloys are used.

Aircraft Tube and Duct Market – Driving Factors?

The driving factors affecting the market growth of aircraft tube and duct market are increasing deliveries of commercial and regional aircraft. The other factor is increasing demand for lightweight ducting in aircrafts. Ducting is an essential part of fluid conveyance system and is used in low- as well as high-pressure and high-temperature areas of fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft for civil and military applications. The restraint for the aircraft tube and duct market is corrosion and low strength of lightweight materials used for manufacturing of ducts. The key trend acknowledged for the global aircraft tube and duct assemblies market comprises of the application of high performance materials that provides strength and toughness to the assemblies.

Aircraft Tube and Duct Market – Segmentation

The global aircraft tube and duct market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, material type, duct type, and region. By aircraft type, the aircraft tube and duct market has been segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, and others. On the basis of material type, the aircraft tube and duct market has been segmented into nickel alloys, stainless steel, titanium, aluminum and others. On the basis of duct type, the aircraft tube and duct market can be segmented into rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible.

In the region wise study, the global aircraft tube and duct market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2018. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. India and represents huge production facilities in the country. The U.S. in North America is expected to be the largest market owing to the fact that it is the largest aircraft manufacturing country across the world.

Aircraft Tube and Duct Market – Key Players

The global aircraft tube and duct market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in Aircraft tube and duct market include various manufacturers such as Eaton, Fiber Dynamics, Inc., AmCraft Manufacturing, Inc. WOOLF AIRCRAFT PRODUCTS, INC., PMF Industries, Inc., Flexaust, Inc., Leggett & Platt, Larom Manufacturing Corporation, STEICO Industries Inc., LLC, RSA Engineered Products LLC, and Unison Industries, among others.

