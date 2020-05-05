Alkoxide Market Size, Status, Top Players,Trends and Forecast to 2027

Alkoxide is a conjugate base of an alcohol. These are unstable in protic solvents. They are also obtained as reaction intermediates. Several reactions with alcohol produces alkoxides. Alkoxide are commonly manufactured by reacting an alcohol with a reducing metal. For instance, alkali metal, or by reaction with an electrophilic chloride. Alkoxides are also produced by using electrochemistry, or metathesis reaction between a sodium alkoxide and metal chloride. Alkoxides are primarily used for the preparation of catalysts and/or catalytic supports, which are obtained as precipitation products through the use of the hydrolysis method. Depending on the electronegativity of metal ion, metal alkoxides are used as molecular precursors for oxide synthesis due to their molecular structure and high reactivity.

Alkoxide being used for synthesis of ceramic tiles, and increase in improvements in design and developments related to ceramics is likely to increase the growth of construction sector during the forecast period. Additionally, initiatives such as the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), for deployment of resources coupled with transformation of the infrastructure, across the region. Also, initiatives such as Clean India, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana launched by Indian government is likely to boost the demand for ceramic materials across the region. All these factor in turn is projected to raise the demand for alkoxide, in the near future.

Alkoxide is primarily used in the manufacture of ceramics and films and coatings. Alkoxide is dissolved in a water-free organic solvent during the sol-gel process. The resulting solution can then be used to manufacture different products such as fine powders, thin films, fibers, and ceramics.

Based on end-use, the global alkoxide market can be divided into agriculture, building & construction, electronic & electrical, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others (including general industries). The building & construction segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Sealants and adhesives are majorly used in applications such as sanitary and construction. Alkoxides act as catalysts in the synthesis of sealants and adhesives. In general industries, alkoxide is employed in synthesis of detergents and cleaning agents, UV stabilizers, hardeners, lubricants, surfactants, etc. They are used as catalysts for synthesis of fragrances and flavors in the personal care industry. Alkoxides are used in the pharmaceutical industry for blending of active ingredients during chemical reactions such as reduction, oxidation, condensation, and alkoxylation.

Global Alkoxide Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global alkoxide market include Callery Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, and Sasol Limited. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain higher share of the market.