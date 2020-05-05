Alkyl Dimethyl Betaine Market Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2026

Alkyl Dimethyl Betaine Market: Overview

Alkyl dimethyl betaine is a mixture of lauryl betaine and myristyl betaine. Alkyl dimethyl betaine is a class of specialty chemicals also referred as N-(Alkyl C 10 -C 16 )-N, N-dimethylglycine betaine, and N,N-Dimethyl-N-dodecylglycine betaine. Alkyl dimethyl betaine is primarily used as foam stabilizer, emulsifier, dispersant, wetting agent, and thickener in chemical processing industries. Increase in demand for alkyl dimethyl betaine from the cosmetics industry drives the global market. Alkyl dimethyl betaine is used in the cosmetics industry as an antistatic agent, cleansing agent, foam boosting agent, surfactant, and viscosity controlling agent and is employed for hair and skin conditioning.

Alkyl Dimethyl Betaine Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global alkyl dimethyl betaine market can be segmented into emulsifiers, dispersants, and stabilizers. The stabilizers segment held a large share of the market in 2017 and is expected to expand in the forecast period. Demand for alkyl dimethyl betaine stabilizers in the cosmetics industry is expected to rise in the near future owing to its foaming properties.

In terms of end-use industry, the alkyl dimethyl betaine market can be classified into food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, detergents, and others. The food & beverages segment accounts for a significant share of the global market. Alkyl dimethyl betaine is primarily employed as an anti-stressing agent in nutraceuticals for dietary functions. It is widely used as an animal feed product to protect animal cells against osmotic inactivation. Alkyl dimethyl betaine in animal feed products increases water retention of cells, replaces inorganic salts, and protects intracellular enzymes against osmotically induced or temperature-induced inactivation process. Increase in usage of alkyl dimethyl betaine in animal feed products is projected to boost the demand for alkyl dimethyl betaine. Demand for alkyl dimethyl betaine as a foam booster stabilizer in shampoos and hair conditioners is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

Alkyl Dimethyl Betaine Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global alkyl dimethyl betaine market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017 due to presence of a large number of processed food manufacturers in the region. Production capacity expansions by food & beverage processors in China is likely to boost exports of alkyl dimethyl betaine to countries in Middle East & Africa in the next few years. Furthermore, the market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in capital investments in the food & beverages industry across countries such as Italy, France, and the U.K. Furthermore, North America held a significant share of the global market in 2017 due to the increase in demand for alkyl dimethyl betaine in cosmetics and detergents industries in this region.

Alkyl Dimethyl Betaine Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global alkyl dimethyl betaine market include American Crystal Sugar Company, Amino GmbH, Associated British Food Plc, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kao Corporation, Nutreco N.V., Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, and Sunwin Chemicals. These companies operating in the alkyl dimethyl betaine market are large chemical companies having dedicated manufacturing technologies along with experience and expertise to manufacture alkyl dimethyl betaine. Manufacturers functioning in the market are widening their distribution channels across developing economies to cater to the rising demand for alkyl dimethyl betaine across the global.

