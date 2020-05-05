Automated Fiber Placement Market : Growth Prospects, Demand and Forecast 2027

Automated Fiber Placement Market: Advanced method for fabricating composite structures

Automated fiber placement is an advanced method to fabricate composite structures. This method uses continuous-fiber-reinforced tapes.

Composite materials offer light weight with equivalent or higher strength than metals

Automated fiber placement uses robots to place composite materials and build a structure with one layer at a time.

This method is employed to fabricate highly customized parts, as each layer can be placed at different angles to obtain excellent load-carrying capacity. Robotics offer the operator active control over all process-critical variables and make the process highly repeatable and controllable.

High-strength aluminum alloy and fiber-reinforced plastic are two types of automated fiber placement materials available in the market. Fiber-reinforced plastic is a popular and traditional material used for automated fiber placement. Fiber-reinforced composites and aluminum alloys are towed mechanically and automatically on a tool to build a complex composite laminate.

Automated fiber placement is used in various applications such as aerospace, automotive, sports equipment, and civil infrastructures. In the aerospace industry, it is utilized to manufacture wings, empennage, vertical stabilizers, fuselage, helicopters, doors & fairings, propulsion systems, while in the automotive industry, the automated fiber placement method is utilized in the manufacture of automotive interiors, exteriors, drive shafts, and crush tubes. In sports equipment, the automated fiber placement is used in bicycle tubes and skis, while in civil infrastructure, it employed in concrete reinforcement applications.

Key drivers of automated fiber placement market