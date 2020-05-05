Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Future Demand, Segment and Analysis with forecast 2026

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: Overview

Bioplastics or biopolymers are biodegradable plastics derived from biological substances. They are used for manufacturing items such as pots, crockery, and straws among others. Current environmental concerns and the rise in plastic waste are high attributable to the growth of biopolymer manufacturing companies. The global bioplastics and biopolymers market has immense growth potential and is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand from the packaging industry and rising health concerns from petroleum-derived plastics.

Bioplastics are usually derived from animals, plants or other microbial sources, however, they have a few limitations related to the availability of biomass. In order to overcome these concerns, researchers have developed a method of deriving bioplastics from seaweeds. Seaweeds can be grown in a number of environments and are highly chemical-independent. Besides, they have high biomass and are extremely cost-efficient as compared to the other microbial sources. The bioplastics derived from seaweeds offer excellent durability and are highly resistant to microwave radiation. This has highly benefitted the global bioplastics and biopolymers market, thus facilitating growth.

BioLogiQ, Inc., a company specializing in environmentally friendly plastics has recently launched a new biopolymer called NuPlastiQ BC. These biopolymers are manufactured using biodegradable resins such as PBAT, PLA, and PHA. These plastics are extremely light in weight and meet the ASTM D6400 standards. They are used in a wide range of applications such as foodservice products, sacks, and agricultural films. This has greatly influenced the bioplastics and biopolymers market by expanding its consumer base.

The prominent brands in the global bioplastics and biopolymers market include NatureWorks, Novamont, Total Corbion PLA, BASF, and Toray Industries.