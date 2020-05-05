Boxhole Boring Machine Market Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Global Boxhole Boring Machine Market: Introduction

A raise boring machine is an equipment used to drill circular holes in underground mines without using explosives. A boxhole boring machine is a variant of raise boring machine, suitable for operations where there is space constraint. A boxhole boring machine is used for boring and drilling of small diameter holes, either vertical or inclined in a rock. A boxhole boring machine is sometimes known as raise boring machine or down boring machine.

Global Boxhole Boring Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

Herrenknecht AG

Herrenknecht GmbH was formed by Martin Herrenknecht in 1977. Herrenknecht AG is part of the Herrenknecht Group. Henkel Group is a family-run organization. Herrenknecht AG is the parent company in the group and Herrenknecht Group consists of 80 associate and subsidiary companies.The company has 5,426 employees as of December 31, 2018. The company’s business activities include mining, exploration, and traffic and utility tunneling. Its product portfolio includes boxhole boring machine (BBM), boxhole backreaming machine (BBR), reef boring machine, raise boring rig (RBR), raise boring reaming heads and cutting tools, double shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), multi-mode TBM, single shield TBM, gripper TBM, and exploration rigs such as deep drilling rigs, SDD-rigs, etc. The company has operations across the globe.

RUC Cementation Mining Contractors Pty Ltd.

RUC Cementation Mining Contractors Pty Ltd. is a boxhole boring machine company based in Kalgoorlie, Australia. The company’s capabilities include boxhole boring machines that can drill holes in a rock up to 60 meters in length and having a diameter of 1.5 meters. The company’s other capabilities include mechanized mining, shaft sinking, large excavations, underground construction, specialist ground support & grouting, and raise drilling. The company is consolidating its position in the Australia boxhole boring market.

TERRATEC Ltd.

TERRATEC Ltd. is a boxhole boring machine company based in Tasmania, Australia. In 1990, Al Jones and Tony Peach established TERRATEC Ltd. in Australia. In 2013, the company launched boxhole boring machines under the brand “Universal Borer (UB)” series. The UB series boxhole boring machines can create boxholes of diameter range 600mm to 1,500mm. The company also sells open TBM, double shield TBM, single shield TBM, microtunnelling products, conveyor systems, rail based equipment, etc.

Global Boxhole Boring Machine Market: Dynamics

Growth in underground mining industry in Australia increasing the demand for boxhole boring machines in Australia and other Asia Pacific countries

In Asia Pacific, Australia has a prominent underground mining industry, with over 70 underground hard-rock mines for production of diamond, uranium, tin, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, gold, coal, molybdenum-rhenium silver, etc. In Australia, the major underground mines are located in Western Australia, Queensland, and New South Wales, with a smaller number in South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania. More than 200 companies in Australia supply boxhole boring machines and other underground mining equipment.

Thus rise in underground mining activities in Australia is expanding the Asia Pacific underground mining industry which is increasing the demand for boxhole boring machines across the Asia Pacific region.

