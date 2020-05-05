Bulk Ferroalloys Market Value is Likely to Soar Around US$ 79 Bn by 2027

Bulk Ferroalloys Market – Electrification of Vehicles to Add New Dimension

The global bulk ferroalloys market is projected to arrive at a value tantamount to ~US$ 79 Bn by 2027, as two distinct segments power growth: increasing opportunities for ferroalloys in construction activities across the globe and the use of steel to foster innovations in automotive designs. New opportunity is created for bulk ferroalloy manufacturers with the introduction of the Paris Agreement regarding the electrification of vehicles by 2030. Since automakers seek lightweight materials to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles, the demand for steel is projected to intensify during the period of 2019-2027.

However, the depletion of reserves is bound to pose a serious challenge for the future production of these alloys. As the availability of raw materials for the ferroalloys industry is inadequate in numerous countries, the industry is highly reliant on imports, which is likely to influence the price of bulk ferroalloys during the forecast period. The high cost of producing bulk ferroalloys is yet another concern for manufacturers. Power requirements for the production of bulk ferroalloys are ~35%-40% of the total overhead cost, given the volatility in the prices of coking coal and electricity. Owing to the high cost of power generation, ferroalloy plants fails to utilize their full capacity, and this surges the prices of the end products.

Manufacturers Look at Asia Pacific as a Region with Measurable Growth Opportunities

As per the TMR study data for 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for ~57% of the market share, and will continue to remain relevant during the forecast period, given its favorable geographic location, coupled with the lead of China, India, and Japan in the production of steel. Propitious demand-supply dynamics in the steel industry in India, including the permission for 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the mining sector and high budget allocation to infrastructural activities, are projected to augur well for the regional market.

Besides construction, the bulk ferroalloys market also remains benefitted from the growth of the automotive sector of Asia Pacific, which enhances its lucrative quo. For instance, in October 2018, Mitsubishi Motors announced its plan to raise the production capacity of its steel plant, located at Bekasi, from 160,000 units to 220,000 units, annually, by 2020.

Manufacturers of bulk ferroalloys operating across the world are leveraging exports as a means to venture into the new as well as established market of Asia Pacific. However, the value proposition of the European bulk ferroalloys market is in stark contrast with the Asia Pacific market. Market players concentrated in Europe are seen leveraging electric arc furnaces (EAF) to gain improved production efficiency, reduced pollution, and decreased dependence on coking coal. EAFs account for two-thirds of the steel production in Europe, which significantly influences the total production cost, that too, by aligning with the concept of environmental sustainability.

In the future, easy availability of workforce and technological leaps that catapult production capacity, will, in turn, reflect on the regional production capacity. For instance, Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, operating in Ukraine, supplies bulk ferroalloys to over 300 metallurgical enterprises across the world, owing to the technological prowess of the company that facilitates high output.

