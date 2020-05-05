Cardiac Biomarkers Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis

Cardiac biomarkers are also called cardiac markers. In a condition when the heart is damaged or stressed, cardiac biomarkers (endogenous substances including enzymes, hormones, and proteins) are released into the blood. Generally, they are used to diagnose heart attack and acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart. Among cardiac biomarker tests, troponin is the biomarker test of choice for detecting heart damage.

The test is performed with a blood sample using a needle to draw blood from a vein in the hand or arm. Troponin is elevated within a few hours of heart damage and stays elevated up to two weeks. The test performed for several hours helps diagnose a heart attack. Cardiac markers are also used in the diagnosis and risk stratification of patients with chest pain. There are other established biomarkers, such as myoglobin (test used along with troponin for early detection of heart attack) and creatinine kinase isoenzymes (also called cardiac enzyme, is linked with injury of heart muscle and detection of a second heart attack anticipated shortly after the first).

There are a number of factors that impact the growth of the Cardiac Biomarkers Market. Some of the key factors include rise in demand for diagnostic and testing of various cardiovascular diseases, development and advancement in cardiac biomarkers, and growth in patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Other key growth drivers include rise in the number of new cardiovascular cases diagnosed each year and increase in demand for disease-specific treatment in which cardiac biomarkers are used.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the cardiac biomarkers market during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, about 17.7 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and it is estimated to be the cause of 31% of the total deaths worldwide. Around 80% of all CVD deaths is due to heart attacks and strokes. However, the cardiac biomarkers market is witnessing restraints due to the development of other methods for diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, along with high cost of procedure, lack of full proof assurance, and steep competition among existing players.

The global cardiac biomarkers market can be classified based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the cardiac biomarkers market can be segmented into creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins T and I, myoglobin, B-type natriuretic peptide (BNPs), N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), and others. Troponins I and T are the leading revenue-generating segment in the global cardiac biomarkers market due to its prodigious specificity and ability to accurately detect the cardiac events of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). In terms of application, the cardiac biomarkers market can be divided into congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others.

Key companies operating in the global cardiac biomarkers market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc. bioMérieux SA, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Tosoh Corporation, etc.

