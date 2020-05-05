Coalescing Agent Market Regional Analysis, Shares and Forecast 2027

Global Coalescing Agent Market: Overview

Strict regulations imposed by government that prohibits the use of conventional solvents and additives that are toxic have led the demand for coalescing agent. Coalescing agent used as an additive to reduce the minimum film formation temperature this results in optimize film coherence and improve properties such as abrasion resistance, scrub resistance, appearance, and mechanical properties.

Moreover, rising demand for environment-friendly coalescing agent that supported the growth of hydrophilic will also help the market to attract huge attention. Growing application of coalescing agent in, inks, paints & coatings personal care ingredient, adhesive & sealants, and others is also driving demand in this market.

Various other parameters including segmentation, regional growth, strategies adopted by companies also contributes in the growth of the global coalescing agent market. Ongoing trends and recent developments are also contributing in expanding demand for coalescing agent.

Currently, players operating in the global coalescing agent market are engaged in different organic and inorganic activities to strengthen their position. This will increase market competition in the forthcoming years. Some of the recent trends seen in the global coalescing agent market include:

Lately, Synthomer Plc acquired Perstorp Oxo Belgium AB, a company developing performance additives for the industrial and coatings industry. After the acquisition, the company will focus on growing Perstorp Belgium’s market position. It is focusing on leveraging its existing technical services infrastructure, sales, and operational performance.

The Dow Chemical Company has recently announced expansion strategy through a series of phased expansion of its global glycol capacity and incremental expansion projects. The company aims to expand its production ability of select performance glycol ethers that includes the DOWANOL Glycol Ethers product line and p-series.

Evonik Industries AG entered into an agreement to acquire 3M (a high-concentrates additive compounding business). With this expansion, the specialty additives for the plastic industry that are produced by the company are likely to increase, including solid additives.

Few other players operating in the global coalescing agent market include BASF SE, Elementis Plc, Synthomer Plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, DowDuPont, and Evonik Industries AG