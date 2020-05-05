Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market – Stringent Food Safety Protocols to Positively Impact Market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global commercial food refrigeration equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the commercial food refrigeration equipment market report.

Commercial food refrigeration equipment comprises several equipment such as refrigerators & freezers, display cases, beverage dispensers, ice cream machines, ice machines, and refrigerated vending machines. The refrigerators segment is sub-segmented into walk-in refrigerators & freezers, and reach-in refrigerators & freezers. Reach-in refrigerators & freezers are classified into glass door merchandiser and beverage refrigerators. Freezers are classified into blast freezers and others.

In this market report, TMR predicts that, the refrigerators & freezers segment is estimated to outpace other product types by the end of 2027 in the commercial food refrigeration equipment market. Increasing networks of food service equipment in numerous geographies is the primary reason for the growth in demand for commercial food refrigeration equipment across the globe. Increasing awareness among commercial restaurants about food preservation is expected to drive the growth of the commercial food refrigeration equipment market during the period of 2019 to 2027.

Over the last decade, prominent countries in Asia Pacific have witnessed tremendous growth in population. All these factors are giving rise to the demand for commercial food refrigeration equipment. Technological developments in commercial refrigeration equipment are expected to boost the demand for the product during the forecast period. In addition, increasing food safety and quality regulations along with the increasing consumption of processed food and beverages is expected to further drive the growth of the commercial food refrigeration equipment market.

However, commercial refrigeration equipment consume high amounts of energy in order to preserve the food, which increases the operation costs for small food processors. Commercial refrigeration equipment is not a viable option for small establishments such as grocery stores and local markets due to budgetary constraints. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the commercial food refrigeration equipment market over the forecast period.

