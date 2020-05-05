Deception Technology Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2017-2024

Network security is a progressive field with new technical expertise surfacing every day to address technology security concerns in a profound and more sophisticated way. One of these technologies presently revolutionizing the security field is the deception technology, which disables malware attacks by deceiving them in their own operation; thereby defending the enterprise against it.

A deception network is one that actually work as a decoy and is deployed to be compromised in a cyber-attack. Deception technology tracks the activities of the intruder inside a network and lays the foundation for network administrators and analysts for incident response analysis. The deception technology activates attack on a decoy network, and further sends alarms to original network thereby safeguarding it from being manipulated. Intruder’s keystrokes are logged and are further sent to a system log. Later the bogus files thus altered can be trashed with no harm done to actual network.

The factors favorable to growth of the market are growing incidences of data breaches and profound cyber-attacks across the globe; thereby necessitating a compact security infrastructure that may withstand and if possible counter such network security breaches. In the data-sensitive industries such as banking, insurance and technology, the demand for data security is driving the need for deceptive security tools for prolonged secure connectivity. Furthermore, tough government regulations, growth of cloud- based technology service and omnipresence of digital and online data are expected to drive deception technology market over the forecast period.

Lack of security awareness, growing use of pirated network security tools and supported with dearth of cyber expertise are anticipated to emerge as factors restraining the growth of the sector. Furthermore, inadequate IT budget allocations in the organizations followed by ambiguous strategic implications is expected to testify the deception technology market growth over the forecast period.

Leading players in the deception technology market are Cymmetria, SEC Technologies, Shape Security Inc., Guardicore, Attivo Networks, Inc., Rapid7, Hexis Cyber Solutions, LogRhythm Inc., Percipient Networks, Trapx Security, Allure Security Technology, ForeScout Technologies Inc., Shadow Networks and Illusive Networks.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets