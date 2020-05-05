Dehydrated Potato Products Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 19 Billion by 2029: Transparency Market Research

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the dehydrated potato products market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global dehydrated potato products market is projected to reach ~US$ 12 Bn in 2019, and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of ~5%.

A substantial rise in people preferring to have pets has been witnessed over the years, due to factors such as security, company, and emotional support that pets provide, particularly to single-person households as well as to working millennials. Owners strive to provide nutritious meals with a variety of flavors to their pets, and are interested in products that offer additional health benefits. Manufacturers in the global pet food market are increasingly incorporating dehydrated potatoes into their pet food products to make them more economical and also increase the palatability of their offerings. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for dehydrated potatoes over the forecast period, thus bolstering the growth of the dehydrated potato products market.

For instance, Wetland offers dehydrated potatoes in its product – Taste of The Wild – in which, mashed potatoes are included to enhance the taste and also add fiber content.

Dehydrated Potato Products Market: Gluten-free Trend in Europe to Boost Sales

Europe is projected to hold around 26.5% of the market share in the global dehydrated potato products market over the forecast period of 2019-2029. According to FAO, Europe ranked second among potato consumers in the world. Countries such as Belarus and the Ukraine have the highest per-capita consumption of potatoes. Dehydrated potato products such as fries and chips are consumed in large quantities in Europe.

Dehydrated potato products are considered as easy-to-use food products, and are also used in a wide variety of dishes to enhance their taste. Dehydrated potatoes are a rich source of dietary fibers and are free from gluten. Additionally, dehydrated potatoes can be made available in large varieties and in every season of the year, unlike other seasonal gluten-free food options.

For instance, Idahoan offers mashed potatoes that are gluten free, to cater to the demand from consumers suffering from celiac disease.

Manufacturers of dehydrated potato snacks such as hash brown, chips, and crisps are keeping a tab on current consumer needs and preferences. Due to the increasing trend for healthy eating and health consciousness, manufacturers are changing and adapting their strategies according to consumer needs. Gluten-free, low-sodium, low-fat, etc., are attractive products are being introduced by manufacturers. Some products are claimed as kosher, vegan, non-GMO, and halal certified, which attracts certain consumer groups. Such claim-related potato chips and crisps products by manufacturers are likely to experience surge in demand from health conscious consumers, and this is likely to result into promising growth of the dehydrated potato products market.

With increasing food safety regulations, many dehydrated potato manufacturers are opting for transparency and clean label. Clean label is a consumer-driven trend in the global market, highly impacting food and beverage products. Due to the increased tendency of consumers to know and understand all the ingredients used in a product before purchasing it, dehydrated potato manufacturers are forced to follow this trend.

