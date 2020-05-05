Diethyl Sulfate Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Diethyl Sulfate Market: Introduction

Diethyl sulfate is also known as diethyl monosulfate and sulfuric acid diethyl ester. It is colorless liquid with faint peppermint odor. Diethyl sulfate is an industrial solvent, which is highly carcinogenic. It is considered a highly toxic chemical compound. It possesses highly corrosive properties for metals. Diethyl sulfate is a strong alkylating agent. It is primarily employed in the formation of ethyl derivatives such as amine, thiols, phenols, and other derivatives.

It is widely used in chemical formulation as a chemical intermediate compound. Diethyl sulfate has industrial applications in dyes, textiles, and coating manufacturing. Key applications of diethyl sulfate include personal care products, pharmaceuticals, detergents, flavors, and fragrances.

Increase in demand for chemical intermediates in the production of hair dyes, textile dyes, and other pigments is anticipated to fuel the demand for diethyl sulfate during the forecast period. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the rise in demand for generic drugs and medicines, is projected to boost the demand for chemical intermediates such as diethyl sulfate in the next few years. Diethyl sulfate is highly toxic. Exposure to diethyl sulfate may cause eye irritation, skin rashes, and breathing problems. This is a key factors estimated to hamper the global diethyl sulfate market in the next few years.

In terms of application, the global diethyl sulfate market can be divided into alkylating agent, chemical intermediates, and others. The alkylating agent segment is projected to hold major share of the global diethyl sulfate market during the forecast period. Diethyl sulfate is majorly used in the synthesis of amines, thiols, and phenol derivatives in various applications. This is likely to propel the demand for diethyl sulfate in the next few years. Based on end-user industry, the diethyl sulfate market can be segmented into dyes and textiles, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and personal care. The dyes and textiles segment is projected to constitute key share of the market in the near future. Diethyl sulfate is used in the synthesis of textile dyes in several countries. This is likely to fuel the demand for diethyl sulfate in the near future.

Several companies operate in the global diethyl sulfate market. A few leading manufacturers of diethyl Sulfate market are A. B. Enterprises, Alfa Aesar, Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sunraj Chemical Co., and Aarti Industries Limited.