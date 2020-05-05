Drum Thickener Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast 2019-2027

A drum thickener is an industrial device used in the filtration process. In simple words, a drum thickener accumulates solid contents present in wastewater slurries and reduces the overall volume of sludge. These types of drums are used for preparation of waste disposables or for the dewatering process. As the slurry enters the rotating drum, it gets distributed into the horizontal drum made of stainless steel. As the drum rotates, the slurry passes through the filter panels and gets discharged from the other end of the drum. Apart from their application in treating wastewater across industries, drum thickeners are also used in poultry processing, slaughterhouses, and tannery.

Global Drum Thickener Market – Competition Landscape

The global drum thickener market is highly fragmented, with the presence of some of the key players serving worldwide as well as regional players serving the regional markets. Organized players are highly concentrated in the North America and Europe markets, owing to presence of a high concentration of wastewater treatment plants in these regions.

ANDRITZ AG

Andritz AG is an Austria-based public limited company specialized in the production of drum thickeners. The company operates in key industries such as aluminum, automotive, chemical, food & beverages, marine or offshore, oil & gas, and recycling. As of 2018, the company had approximately 29,000 employees across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and South America.

