E-Scrap Recycling Market Growing Demand, Business Guideline and Future Prospect by 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global e-scrap (electronic scrap) recycling market. In terms of revenue, the global e-scrap recycling market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global e-scrap recycling market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts that, the increased use of electronic products such as laptops, computers, mobile phones, television sets, and other electrical and electronic household appliances is anticipated to drive the e-scrap recycling market. Additionally, the recycling of e-scrap for the recovery of various metals is important from the point of saving energy. Moreover, the recycling of e-scrap would also help in reducing the burden on mining ores for primary metals. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the electronic scrap recycling market.

However, the high initial investment associated with the collection and recycling process of e-scrap recycling is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global electronic scrap recycling market. The need for advanced technology and additional cost for the maintenance of e-scrap recycling devices is also a concern raised by manufacturers, which is considered to be a drawback for the industry. This also restrains the growth of the global e-scrap recycling market.

Most e-waste is expected to be generated in urban areas, and it is particularly important to properly manage this e-waste properly, improve collection and recycling rates, and reduce the amount of e-waste that ends up in dumpsites. The move toward smart cities and the use of information & communication technology for waste management offers new and exciting opportunities. In addition, the untapped areas of the Middle East & Africa and South America also provide opportunities for new players to enter the electronic scrap recycling business.

Valuable materials have become a major source of income for buyers. This has resulted in the tracking of trans-boundary movement of e-scrap. The rising demand for smart consumer electronic devices is another key trend in the growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Electronic and electrical equipment with advanced technology have limited service life. This has simultaneously increased the supply of electronic and electrical equipment, resulting in growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Rise in the awareness among electric and electronic product users about environmental issues faced by landfills is expected to drive the e-scrap recycling market in the coming years. Avoiding the usage of landfills minimizes their propensity to cause health and environmental hazards.

