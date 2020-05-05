Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market Advanced method for fabricating composite structures 2027

Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market

Elastomeric foam insulation is a flexible, closed-cell foam based on nitrile or ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber.

Elastomeric foams have high resistance to the passage of water vapor; therefore, they do not generally require additional water-vapor barriers. High vapor resistance, and surface emissivity of rubber, allows elastomeric foams to prevent surface condensation formation with comparatively small thicknesses. Therefore, elastomeric foams are widely used on refrigeration and air-conditioning pipework.

These foams are used on heating and hot-water systems. The three main components used to manufacture elastomeric foam insulation include synthetic rubber blend, typically nitrile butadiene rubber or ethylene-propylene-diene monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and a chemical foaming agent.

Key Drivers of Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market

Global elastomeric foam insulation market is driven by development in superior thermal performance insulation for high temperature applications and ultraviolet resistant foam insulation to protect against weather and mechanical abuse.

Elastomeric foam insulation products are lightweight and thus, reduces the overall weight of the structure. Moreover, increasing industrialization, rising miniaturization, and improving technologies are boosting the demand for insulation materials, thus creating opportunities for the elastomeric foam insulation market.

New high-performance materials have been developed in the past few years. These have proved to be useful in major application areas of the industrial and automotive sectors; however, economical pricing and superior properties have allowed elastomeric foam insulation materials to create their own niche.

The automotive sector and the construction industry are major contributors to the global elastomeric foam insulation market owing to the high demand from developing countries and the increase in foreign investment by companies in these geographies.

