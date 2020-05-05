Embedded Optical Fiber Polarizer Market: Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

Embedded fiber optic polarizers are designed to polarize the output from a fiber or light source and send it into the designated output fiber. Such polarizers generally consist of an input and output collimators comprising an inbuilt plate polarizer in between. These devices are small pieces of cable placed in-line with fiber such that it is able to polarize received light signal. Embedded fiber optic polarizers are systems capable of providing the highly refined output signal of high amplitude.

Polarization-controlled fibers produce outputs with maximum intensity and bandwidth without any hindrance in velocity. Other unique characteristics of embedded fiber optic polarizers includes good performance characteristics such as high extinction ratio, low insertion loss, and high return loss. Further, installing embedded fiber optic polarizers instead of discrete polarizer enhances its polarization capability.

Rising demand of high resolution, filtered optical signals for mission critical application is fostering the demand for embedded optical fiber polarizer. Due to global demand for high connectivity, the need of high speed broadband communication system is growing. This is further responsible for growth in embedded optical fiber polarizer market. Additionally, use of optical fiber polarizer in diverse end use industries for optical signal testing, polarization measurement, optical signal detection and sensing is anticipated to drive the growth in embedded optical fiber polarizer market.

The market growth is however, expected to be hindered due to high initial investment required in replacing the conventional optical fiber polarizer with embedded systems. Also, the financial uncertainty in economically weak regions and developing nations are some other factors which are hindering the growth of Optical Fiber Polarizer Market. While development in telecommunication industry across the globe is forecasted to provide new growth opportunities for the embedded optical fiber polarizer market.

