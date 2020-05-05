Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer Market : Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2018-2026

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) Copolymer Market: Overview

Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) is a fluoropolymer produced by the polymerization of two monomers: ethylene and chlorotrifluoroethylene. Owing to presence of strong hydrogen bonds in it, ECTFE offers resistance to chemicals as well as thermal and mechanical properties such as melt processability and fire retardance. Being partially fluorinated semi-crystalline polymer, ECTFE exhibits resistance to chemicals and corrosion over a wide range of temperature from −50°C to 150°C. ECTFE has high resistivity and low dielectric constant, which makes it suitable for use in electric insulation.

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) Copolymer Market: Trends & Demands

With rise in the demand for various chemicals and their end-products across the world, the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer market is anticipated to expand at a high pace between 2018 and 2026. Due to increase in expansion of chemical manufacturing facilities across the world, the demand for chemical industries is increasing. With the rise in manufacturing activities, the demand for manufacturing equipment such as exhaust ducts, filter housing, vessels, reactors, piping systems, and process equipment is increasing. These devices would require maintenance in the long run, which is likely to drive the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer market in the near future.

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) Copolymer Market: Segmentations

Based on end-user, the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer market can be segmented into chemical processing, electronics & electrical (E&E), aerospace, food & beverages, and others (including solar panels. The chemical processing segment is anticipated to constitute a major share of the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer market during the forecast period. In the chemical processing industry, ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer is mostly used in chloride or caustic environment in covers, outlet boxes, pipes, and tanks. Due to its film-forming characteristics, it can be applied to metals without any primer, resulting in high coating thickness. It is used as a coating on distributor plates, vessels, reactors, agitators, ventilation systems, filters, centrifuges, and exhaust ducts.

It is also used as a protective lining in piping, tanks, and other vessels fabricated in chemical industries. In the electronics & electricals industry, ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer is used in wire and cable applications i.e. in communication cables or specialty cables for jacketing. In the automotive sector, ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer is used as a jacket for cables inside fuel tanks and in heating cables for car sheets. It is employed as a gasket for liquid oxygen and other propellants and as an abrasion resistant braid and hose for space suits. ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer is employed as a film in release sheets and for fabrication of high-temperature composites used in aerospace applications. In the food & beverages sector, ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) is utilized as a coating for air and gas filters. In solar panels, it is applied to provide UV protection to photovoltaic panels so as to enhance their performance in terms of capture of solar energy.

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) Copolymer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a major share of the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) market during the forecast period. Low labor cost and initial capital requirement in the developing countries such as China, India is attracting companies to set up their operations. Thus increasing the demand for machinery and equipment.

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) Copolymer Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) copolymer market include Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., AGC Inc., The Chemours Company, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Solvay SA, Goodfellow, and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. Solvay SA is a global leader in the ECTFE copolymer production. The company is engaged in the production of various grades of ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) -copolymer-based products, depending on the demand from end-users.

